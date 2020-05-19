Georgia Highlands Medical Services to offer free COVID-19 testing on Thursday at The Place

The Forsyth County News appreciates 4F Wellness Premium Hand Sanitizer for sponsoring coverage directly related to public safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, which allows our coverage to be free to nonsubscribers as a public service. Our news coverage is always independently reported, as we work to provide accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of COVID-19 in the state and region. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to the Forsyth County News.
What: Georgia Highlands Medical Services will offer free COVID-19 testing.
When: Thursday, May 21, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: The Place of Forsyth County, 2550 The Place Circle.
Other info: Those wanting to be tested must schedule an appointment at 470-758-8415.