Georgia Highlands Medical Services to offer free, drive thru COVID-19 testing on Wednesday

What: Georgia Highlands Medical Services will offer free COVID-19 testing as part of a partnership with Forsyth County and Forsyth County Emergency Management.
When: Wednesday, May 13 at Central Park, located at 2300 Keith Bridge Road.
Other info: Those wanting to be tested must schedule an appointment at 470-758-8415 and should have transportation to or from the test site.