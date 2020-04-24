Georgia National Guard offering free COVID-19 testing in Cumming on April 25

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to the Forsyth County News.
The Georgia National Guard will conduct free COVID-19 testing on Saturday, April 25, at the Cumming Aquatic Center.
The Cumming Police Department announced Friday that members of the local guard unit will administer tests to the first 100 people, whether they are symptomatic or not, starting at 10 a.m.
The testing is part of an increased effort from Georgia National Guardsmen to help the Department of Public Health (DPH). Part of that includes 10 new mobile testing teams sent to hot spots across the state.
The DPH reports over 107,000 tests for COVID-19 have been administered statewide as of Friday, April 24, with 22,491 positive cases, including 241 in Forsyth County. Nearly 900 have died from the virus.