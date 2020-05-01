Georgia National Guard to host second day of COVID-19 testing on May 2

After holding a similar screening a week ago, the Georgia National Guard will be holding a second free COVID-19 testing on Saturday, May 2 starting at 10 a.m. at the Cumming Aquatic Center's parking lot, located at 201 Aquatic Circle.

The tests are free but limited to the first 100 people who show up, and the testing is part of an increased effort from Georgia National Guardsmen to help the Department of Public Health (DPH)

On Friday, Gov. Brian Kemp's office said this had been a “banner week” for testing in the state, reportedly doubling the number of tests from the previous week.

"I want to thank our many partners in this fight for their incredible work to increase access to COVID-19 testing across the state," Kemp said in a news release. "Thanks to Georgia’s partnership with our university system, the private sector, and local public health officials, we ended April by setting a single-day testing record, reporting over 20,000 tests on April 30 alone. This is a great progress for our state, but we refuse to rest on our laurels. In the days ahead, we will continue to increase access to coronavirus testing across Georgia."

In April, the state reported a single-day record of 20,675 tests reported, and the DPH said specimen collections increased 64% in the last week of the month.

The state has partnered with the University System of Georgia, Georgia Public Health Laboratory, and Emory University and several national companies to deploy medical testing units to areas with limited access.

Augusta University has also launched a 24/7 screening app to streamline screenings and tests for residents with symptoms and asymptomatic front-line workers