Governor extends state of emergency through Oct. 10

Gov. Brian Kemp signed two executive orders Monday, Aug. 31, extending the public health state of emergency and existing COVID-19 safety measures.



The state of emergency is extended through 11:59 p.m. Oct. 10, allowing for enhanced coordination across government and the private sector.

The governor also extended the requirement of social distancing measures, including bans on gatherings of more than 50 people unless there is six feet between each person, mandatory criteria for businesses and sheltering in place for those living in long-term care facilities and the medically fragile. That order runs through 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 15.

You can read the full executive orders here and here.