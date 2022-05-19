Health department urges parents to talk to pediatricians for guidance during baby formula shortage

The Georgia Department of Public Health is urging parents unable to find baby formula typically used for their child to contact their pediatrician about appropriate nutritional and safe feeding alternatives, according to a news release. Georgia WIC is working with WIC agencies statewide, local grocers and retailers, and formula manufacturers to help locate formula for clients, especially those in need of specialized formula.



The American Academy of Pediatrics is offering guidance for parents that are having difficulty finding baby formula:

· Watering down baby formula is dangerous and can cause nutritional imbalances that may lead to serious health problems. Always mix formula as directed by the manufacturer;

· Homemade baby formulas are not advised. While recipes may seem healthy, they are not safe and do not meet your baby’s nutritional needs;

· Buy baby formula online but only from well-recognized distributors and pharmacies.

· Be leery of ads on social media. You can check out a company’s reputation through the Better Business Bureau (BBB) at www.bbb.org;

· Do not use imported formulas from other countries that are not reviewed by the FDA;

· Only prepare the amount of formula you will use - throw out any infant formula that is left in the bottle after feeding your baby;

· It is recommended that during the shortage you buy no more than a 10-day to two-week supply of formula.

For a complete list of AAP guidance and tips for finding formula during the shortage, visit healthychildren.org. Parents should not hesitate to talk to their pediatrician with any concerns about their baby's health and nutrition.

WIC clients who need help finding formula or who have questions should contact the local WIC office or call 1-800-228-9173.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is warning Georgia consumers to beware of price gouging and other scams in response to the nationwide baby formula shortage. Consumers can report scams and suspected price gouging to the Consumer Protection Division (CPD) by calling 404-651-8600 or 1-800-869-1123. Georgians can also file a complaint online by visiting CPD’s website.

DPH will continue to monitor all information coming from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and formula manufacturers regarding the shortage and work to ensure Georgia babies have access to food and nutrition they need to grow healthy and strong.