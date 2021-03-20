Jackson: More than 28,000 vaccines have been distributed at Northside events

Northside Hospital Forsyth Administrator Lynn Jackson applauded Forsyth County residents for their willingness to get the COVID-19 vaccine but said there is still work to be done before returning to a pre-pandemic lifestyle.

In a recent conversation with the Forsyth County News, Jackson said after dealing with the disease for more than a year, there is now a sense among hospital staff that “we’re on the prevention side, finally” by giving vaccines rather than only being reactive to the fallout from COVID cases.

“It’s very energizing for our staff to get this tool in their hands and be able to share it with the community,” Jackson said.

Jackson said, as of Monday, March 15, Northside had distributed around 28,000 vaccine doses – 13,880 at clinics at the hospital, 11,641 at community clinics with the Department of Public Health and Forsyth County’s Emergency Management Agency, sheriff’s office and fire department and about 2,400 at recent clinics for Forsyth County Schools employees – since December at events affiliated with the hospital.

“We’re beginning to really see some traction here,” Jackson said. “We’ve still got a long way to go, but every single shot we get into somebody’s arm is another step toward putting this behind us.”

As the debate continues around how to best handle the reopening of schools across the country, Jackson said “it was great to be able to know that now they’re going back to their jobs and being able to be safer.”

“In a couple of weeks, they’ll be much safer than they were,” she said of the employees vaccinated at the event. “Of course, we’re still asking people to wear their masks and social distance and use good handwashing, but the scientific evidence looks like even if you got covid now, it would help you to have a much slighter case of COVID and reduces the mortality associated with it.

“It’s really looking like we have some great tools at our disposal now, which after this last year, honestly, that’s excellent news for all of us.”

