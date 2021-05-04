Medical and county officials weigh in as vaccination demand dwindles

As more of Forsyth’s residents have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine, Chris Grimes, director of the county’s emergency management agency, has noticed the fewer people have been coming through for appointments at the county’s public vaccination site.

“I think that could be due to several things,” Grimes said. “I don’t know if it’s just a lessening demand, but I think … there are also more places in the community that are receiving the vaccine. There’s more pharmacies, more doctors’ offices … so people are not as reliant on our site.”

“Our goal from day one was to just be a resource for people who wanted to get the vaccine and give them the option to get the vaccine,” he said. “And I truly think we’ve been able to do that.”

Grimes said that the county began to offer walk-ins alongside scheduled appointments, but he has only seen “just a few walk-ins every day.”

He said that recently he’s seen some of the county’s vaccination days pass without all the appointment slots filled.

“We hit a lot of demographics that were really anxious to get the vaccine,” Grimes said. “… And [now] I don’t think there are as many people anxiously waiting for the vaccine. I think we’ve hit a point where people who really want the vaccine are being able to get it.”

Overall, the county has given “just shy of 18,000 shots” to residents. The number Grimes offered includes both inoculations; all total shots given.

Grimes said the public vaccination site at Lanier Tech will be closing in early June.

“Because we’ve seen a lower demand [for the vaccine], we feel that by the first of June, we’ll be able to shut [the Lanier Tech site] down,” Grimes said.

“From the county perspective, we will continue to partner with the Department of Public Health and others,” he said. “So we will be directing people to the health department who will be giving vaccines out.”

Grimes noted that more pharmacies and doctors’ offices have been receiving more vaccines to administer, including Georgia Highlands Medical Services.