North Georgia Outlets confirm employee tested positive for COVID-19

The North Georgia Premium Outlets have announced that a part-time employee has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to a statement made on the outlet’s website, the employee, who was employed at an undisclosed “tenant” of the outlet mall, has tested positive for coronavirus, but has not been on site at the mall since March 4.

The outlet mall “tenant” where the employee worked has since been closed for a deep cleaning and reopened, the notice said.

“We want to assure you that we have taken the necessary measures to help safeguard our shoppers, our employees and our tenants,” the notice said.

The notice also states that the outlet mall’s enhanced and comprehensive cleaning program now includes regular deep cleanings with CDC-approved disinfectants, nightly cleanings, disinfecting and sanitizing, and increased cleanings of high traffic areas of the property.

