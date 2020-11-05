North Georgia Talks: Local doctors to discuss how to celebrate holidays in pandemic

Delzell, a COVID-19 incident commander with NGHS, and Dr. Zachary Taylor of the Georgia Department of Public Health will join The Times Editor-in-Chief Shannon Casas and Dawson County News Editor Alexander Popp for the 5:30 p.m. discussion Nov. 10. Registration is now open for the Zoom event.

People should take extra precautions when they are around people they have not been regularly seeing during the pandemic, according to Delzell.

“People are going to need to think about wearing a mask inside,” Delzell said in September of planning for holiday gatherings. “If they’re meeting with groups that are not in their normal personal daily level and they have other family coming from other places, they’re going to have to really think about socially distancing and wearing masks in those settings, even when they’re inside and in their house.”

Hall County is now in its eighth month of the pandemic. As of Monday, Nov. 2, the county had seen 10,871 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 478 of those cases from within the past two weeks, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health. From Oct. 5 to Oct. 19, the previous two-week period, Hall saw 538 new cases.

Hall has had 5,268 cases per 100,000 people during the pandemic.

Hospitalizations at NGHS have remained fairly steady in recent weeks. On Monday, NGHS was treating 81 COVID-19 patients at its facilities. Two weeks ago, on Oct. 19, that number was 85, and on Oct. 5, the system was treating 70 COVID-19 patients. As of Monday, 375 COVID-19 patients at NGHS had died since the beginning of the pandemic, and 2,665 had been discharged.



