Northside Hospital will continue to accept UnitedHealthcare after renewed agreement

Northside Hospital and a major insurance provider have reached a multi-year agreement to continue service between the two.
In a news release sent out on Monday, Aug. 2, officials with Northside and UnitedHealthcare announced the companies had renewed their relationship, “ensuring UnitedHealthcare members enrolled in employer-sponsored, individual and Medicare Advantage plans will have uninterrupted access to care at Northside’s Atlanta, Cherokee and Forsyth hospitals.”
“Our more than 30-year partnership with UnitedHealthcare was a significant factor in our successful renewal,” Scott Wade, vice president of Northside Hospital, said in a statement. “Our many years of commitment to patient care directed both of us throughout this process. We are pleased that we have come to an agreement that provides the necessary resources for Northside to deliver the standard of care that is consistent with our reputation in the communities we serve. We look forward to continuing to provide Northside patients and UnitedHealthcare members the best possible health care experiences.”
The agreement will also restore access to Northside’s Gwinnett and Duluth hospitals, Glancy Rehabilitation Center and Northside Gwinnett Extended Care Center.
All four facilities have also joined the network for UnitedHealthcare’s Medicare Advantage plans, including the UnitedHealthcare Group Medicare Advantage National PPO plan, and UnitedHealthcare members will have continued access to Northside’s physicians and outpatient facilities.
“Our top priority throughout our negotiations with Northside was to ensure the people we’re honored to serve have continued access to quality care at affordable, sustainable rates, and the renewal of our longstanding relationship accomplishes that goal,” said Junior Harewood, CEO of UnitedHealthcare in Georgia. “We appreciate Northside’s collaboration in achieving this outcome.”