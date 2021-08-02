Northside Hospital will continue to accept UnitedHealthcare after renewed agreement

Northside Hospital and a major insurance provider have reached a multi-year agreement to continue service between the two.

In a news release sent out on Monday, Aug. 2, officials with Northside and UnitedHealthcare announced the companies had renewed their relationship, “ensuring UnitedHealthcare members enrolled in employer-sponsored, individual and Medicare Advantage plans will have uninterrupted access to care at Northside’s Atlanta, Cherokee and Forsyth hospitals.”

“Our more than 30-year partnership with UnitedHealthcare was a significant factor in our successful renewal,” Scott Wade, vice president of Northside Hospital, said in a statement. “Our many years of commitment to patient care directed both of us throughout this process. We are pleased that we have come to an agreement that provides the necessary resources for Northside to deliver the standard of care that is consistent with our reputation in the communities we serve. We look forward to continuing to provide Northside patients and UnitedHealthcare members the best possible health care experiences.”