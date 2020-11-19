Public Health offers no specifics but some basic info on what COVID-19 vaccine rollout may be

A draft plan from the Georgia Department of Public Health sheds some light on what the rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine might look like.

District 2 Public Health provided The Gainesville Times with a draft plan Wednesday, Nov. 18, last updated Nov. 6.

Northeast Georgia Health System officials said Hall County community leaders have been collaborating for more than two months on curbing the spread of COVID-19. A subgroup has started prepping for the arrival of a vaccine.

"There are still many unknowns about the vaccine itself – not yet approved by (the Food and Drug Administration)," public health spokesman Dave Palmer said. "Also, there are too many variables – which vaccine, storage requirements, distribution from manufacturers – still to be determined, to answer specific questions."

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health draft plan, there is no charge for the vaccine.

"The vaccines have been paid for with federal funds at no cost to the patient nor provider, which means that no one may be charged a fee for vaccine itself," according to the draft plan.