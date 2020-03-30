Scientific Games says employee with one of the company's suppliers visited and later tested positive for COVID-19

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to the Forsyth County News.



Officials with Scientific Games said it has taken steps to clean the gaming and lottery company's manufacturing facility in south Forsyth after an employee with one of the company's suppliers visited and later tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Therese Minella, director of of communications for Scientific Games, provided Forsyth County News a copy of the notification sent to employees over the weekend.

“This weekend, one of our suppliers reported one of their employees who had been at our Alpharetta, Georgia facility tested positive that day for COVID-19,” the release said. “Our COVID-19 Global Response Team immediately enacted our established protocols, notified employees and sent employees home with pay while we conducted a deep professional sanitization of our facility by a third party. By nature of this person’s work, they wore gloves and had minimal contact with very few of our employees while following social distancing rules.”

The company said it already had most employees working from home and those that could not were following CDC and other health and safety measures. The supplier did not touch any lottery tickets, but officials are still getting rid of the inventory.

“At no time did the supplier come into contact with lottery tickets,” the release said. “In addition, under the normal course of production, tickets are subject to a series of high-intensity dryers at temperatures of over 350 degrees Fahrenheit as well as curing by a separate Ultraviolet (UV) curing system. The safety of tickets has not been at issue at any time. However in an abundance of caution, we quarantined all product in production during this period and will destroy all related inventory.”