State confirms Forsyth County's seventh COVID-19 death

Forsyth County's seventh death from COVID-19 was documented Saturday afternoon by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The individual was identified as a 73-year-old man. It's not known whether he had underlying medical conditions.

Forsyth County had 188 confirmed cases of COVID-19 by April 18, according to the DPH's latest daily status report at 12 p.m., three more than the previous day. Confirmed cases continue to grow statewide, with 17,669. About 19% of cases have required hospitalization.