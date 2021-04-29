Vaccination center in Forsyth County set to vaccinate up to 2,000 people a day

After the recent opening of its Rapid COVID-19 Testing Site at The Collection at Forsyth, PCG Molecular LLC announced Thursday that it is expanding onsite services to include vaccines beginning Monday, May 3, according to a news release.

The company is slated to receive 200,000 vaccines at its Cumming center, at 3140 Ronald Reagan Blvd., in the former Earth Fare natural supermarket site.

According to a news release, a shipment that large makes the vaccination site the largest in North Georgia, with enough staff on hand to vaccinate up to 2,000 people per day.

No reservations are required, and patients will be able to choose between the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, as supplies are available.

Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.

“Getting vaccinated is the best way to for our North Georgia neighbors to protect themselves, their families and the rest of the community so we can all get back to our normal lives,” said Armando Moncada, MD FCAP – Chief Medical Officer for PCG Molecular. “We pledge to make the vaccination process as easy as possible. After all, PCG Molecular was founded to drive change in national figures related to disease and survival rates. We are honored to have been selected as part of the solution to this global pandemic right here in Georgia.”

According to a news release, the facility is thoroughly cleaned and sanitized throughout the day, and a physician, ambulance and EMT will be onsite throughout vaccination hours.

The site will also continue to offer rapid COVID-19 testing in a safe location away from the vaccination stations – with results in as little as 30 minutes. PCG Molecular offers a single-use, at-home COVID-19 test kit for patients 14 and older, as well – available for order through www.pcgmolecular.com.

In addition to COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, PCG Molecular is well-known for its genetic cancer and infectious disease screenings – designed for detection before they become life-threatening. With a mission to help health care providers and communities change the future of national disease-related statistics by screening as many people as possible, listed among its services are point-of-care molecular testing, pathology testing and oncology testing. With three locations to serve patients – two in Cumming and one in Atlanta, PCG Molecular is dedicated to leading the way forward. Visit www.pcgmolecular.com or call (404) 301-4460 for more information.