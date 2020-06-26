YMCA Eagle Point camper tests positive for COVID-19

A child attending YMCA’s Camp Eagle Point at Lake Lanier in Cumming tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, YMCA of metro Atlanta said in a statement.

According to the statement, the child did not show any symptoms or signs during the camp’s wellness checks.

Since learning about the positive test, YMCA decided to close the camp on Friday for staff to conduct a deep cleaning of the facilities. Camp activities will resume on Monday, June 29, and families will be reimbursed for the day of camp children missed while it was closed Friday.

The statement noted that YMCA has and will continue to follow strict measures laid out by the C.D.C. and by the Georgia Department of Public Health. These guidelines include making sure they are limiting group sizes, social distancing and frequently washing their hands along with other measures.

"At the YMCA, the safety and well-being of our members, program participants and staff is our top priority,” the statement reads.