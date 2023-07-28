By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
$16 million settlement reached against Margaritaville companies from 2020 near-drowning of 4-year-old
Margaritaville at Lake Lanier Islands
A fence is placed along the beach Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at the Lanier Islands beach to keep people out of the water. Margaritaville at Lanier Islands will no longer allow people to swim in beach waters out of safety concerns. - photo by Scott Rogers
A $16 million settlement was reached in a lawsuit after a 4-year-old nearly drowned at Margaritaville at Lake Lanier Islands in 2020, according to court documents.