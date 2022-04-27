A couple lost their son to an infection after he swam in Lake Lanier. Now, they are trying to raise awareness of harmful bacteria

Three years ago this May, Jeff and Jess Williams were enjoying Don Carter State Park and swimming in Lake Lanier with their three sons, including their youngest, Justus.



In the days following, Justus started to get sick and doctors told them that the illness should pass. But the boy’s condition worsened. He developed an infection and died less than two weeks later.

The couple didn’t know how it happened until they saw a news report in June that River Forks Park was shut down for high E. coli levels, and they realized that their 2-year-old son must have been swimming in risky waters.

“I was in a snowglobe of grief in the days and weeks following his death,” Jess Williams said.

It took her husband’s nudging to inspire them both to turn their story into something that could help others.

On Wednesday, April 20, the couple revealed the first of eight water safety signs that are going up at parks around Lake Lanier to help raise awareness about harmful bacteria and ways people can protect themselves.

“I myself am from right outside of Atlanta and did not grow up around the lake,” Williams said at a ceremony for the first new sign at River Forks Park on Wednesday. “The risks associated with its water safety were nowhere near the forefront of my mind until several weeks after May 17, 2019 — the day that Justus was called home to be with the Lord.”

Jeff Williams is the president-elect of South Hall Rotary, and the couple raised $8,500 through the Rotary to install the signs at parks around Lake Lanier including Laurel Park, Cherokee Bluffs Park, Williams Mill Greenspace, Cedar Creek Reservoir and Wahoo Creek Park.

The artwork and design was based on Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention guidelines and it states park guests should avoid the lake after heavy rain, that wildlife such as geese can mean increased bacteria and people with autoimmune issues should use extra caution.

