The body of a 23-year-old boater who went missing Saturday was recovered in Lake Lanier early afternoon Sunday.

According to Mark McKinnon, Georgia Department of Natural Resources spokesperson, a dive team from Hall County Sheriff’s Office retrieved the body of Anthony Saintil Jr. of Stockbridge in 44 feet of water.

Sector scan sonar was used by game wardens to locate Saintil at the mouth of Balus Creek on Lake Lanier.

