Grab your binoculars and visit Lake Lanier: Ospreys are back and nesting for the season

Once their eggs hatch in the spring, the mated pair will care for their chicks until around August. From that point, the young fledglings are left on their own to fly to Central and South America for the colder months.



“Juveniles will migrate on their own and return to the general area in two to three years after they mature,” Gordon said.

Immature ospreys can be identified by their red eyes and speckles on their backs. Gordon said as they become adults, the spots will disappear and their eyes will change to yellow.

Compared to bald eagles that also live on Lake Lanier, ospreys can be identified by their smaller size and white chests. Bald eagles only have white plumage on their heads and tails.

Ospreys like to nest at the tops of trees, preferring those that are dead or mostly barren. Gordon said they choose this type of home because of its locality to prey, which is 99% fish, and for the view of potential danger.

Although ospreys are predators, Gordon explained that they aren’t exactly on the top of the food chain in Northeast Georgia. Unfortunately, bald eagles and great-horned owls have been known to snatch up osprey chicks.



