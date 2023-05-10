Margaritaville at Lanier Islands will no longer allow swimming in Lake Lanier

Margaritaville at Lanier Islands will no longer allow visitors to swim in the lake area by the beach due to safety concerns.

"While we understand that this may be disappointing for some, we believe it is the right decision to maintain a safe environment for all our guests to enjoy and will allow us to put added focus on other parts of the park to offer a better overall experience for all our water park guests," Margaritaville officials said in a statement. "The beach area will remain open for lounging and relaxing, and we hope you will still take advantage of this space to soak up the sun and enjoy the beautiful surroundings."



