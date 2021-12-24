What lies beneath: This new horror film is ‘uncovering the truth’ about Oscarville and Lake Lanier

The Lady of the Lake, mysterious arms dragging swimmers to the depths below and other eerie legends submerged in the supernatural — they all trace to one common denominator, according to a band of Georgia filmmakers: Oscarville.

Buried by Lake Lanier in the 1950s, the Forsyth County town was once home to roughly 1,100 Black individuals until three of its men were accused of — and lynched for — the rape and murder of 18-year-old Mae Crow, a White woman.

The events spurred the rise of “night riders,” White mobs that torched Black-owned businesses and churches, fired shots into their homes, killed their livestock and eventually drove them out of the county altogether, as recounted in Patrick Phillips’ book “Blood at the Root.”

Fusing the genres of history and horror into a singular feature film, the writers and producers of “Lanier” aim to retell the account in a way that “does Oscarville justice” when filming begins in early 2022.

“There’ve been movies that have happened at Lake Lanier, but nothing has ever hit on Oscarville or anything even close to that,” said William Bush-Anderson, the film’s director, co-writer and producer.

“There’s nothing more fearful than a real-life intruder coming inside your home. You think they’re on the outside, but they may already be inside. Just that idea of that real-life horror — that’s what really drove me, aside from anything paranormal, because the best horror movies are the movies that could actually happen to you.”

As co-writer and producer Cindy Kunz-Anderson sees it, the dark history lurking beneath the shallows is the inciting incident unleashing the paranormal activity associated with it Lake Lanier.

She’s of the persuasion that many injuries, disappearances and other incidents backdropped by the lake were instigated by spirits seeking retribution for the crimes committed against Oscarville.

“There’s a lot of ‘accidents’ and drownings that happen here, and there’s a lot of people that take that very lightly,” she said. “[Lake Lanier] isn’t all fun and games like people think it is; it can be very dangerous.”

“That’s what makes Lake Lanier so mysterious,” her husband, Bush-Anderson, echoed. “We know about Oscarville, but we don’t know ... other things that have happened there that are just evil,” he said. “I think that’s why we still hear about drownings happening today. We hear about deaths happening, we hear about disappearances — the whole nine, in my opinion, is because of the past.”

That, paired with the deaths of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery in the not-so-distant past of 2020, leads Bush-Anderson to believe now is an opportune time to produce a film like “Lanier.”





