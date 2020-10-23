New LongHorn, Chick-fil-A coming to McFarland Parkway area

Two popular eateries are bringing a new location to south Forsyth.

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved alcohol license LongHorn Steakhouse’s, located at 1135 Bluegrass Court, that will allow the restaurant to sell malt beverages, wine and distilled spirits for consumption on the premises of the establishment.

“I was very excited to hear that we were getting a LongHorn down there,” Chairwoman Laura Semanson said.

LongHorn Steakhouse plans to open Nov. 24.

District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills wished them good luck, and the license was approved by a 3-0 vote, with District 1 Commissioner Molly Cooper and District 3 Commissioner Todd Levent absent.

Bluegrass Village will be home to many new restaurants and is expected to open this year.

Located on the corner of the McFarland-GA. 400 interchange, Bluegrass Village sits across from Halcyon.

The Board of Commissions also approved the development for a Chick-fil-A within the premises of Halcyon.

There was a Public Hearing for the zoning conditions for the Chick-fil-A by Halcyon on Oct. 8. Last night, the zoning conditions were approved by a 3-0 vote

“The Chick-fil-A that’s coming to Halcyon is going to be very nice,” District 2 Commissioner Dennis Brown said.

Per the condition change, the restaurant will have to have the same architectural design as Halcyon.