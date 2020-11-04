Andrew Clyde becomes newest Republican to represent 9th District in US House

Republican Andrew Clyde handily defeated Democratic challenger Devin Pandy Tuesday, Nov. 3, to become the U.S. House 9th District representative.

“It was a great win,” Clyde said. “I’m very humbled by the voters of the 9th District and their strong support of our campaign and the platform on which I stand. I’m very honored by it and look forward to representing the entire 9th District in Washington, D.C.”

Clyde will succeed U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Gainesville, who vacated his seat to seek the U.S. Senate seat held by Kelly Loeffler.

Clyde, 56, an Athens gun store owner and Jackson County resident, has said his top issues are gun rights, rural broadband improvements and opposing abortion.