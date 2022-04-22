April 25 is voter registration deadline for May 24 election

Monday, April 25, is the last day for Forsyth County residents to register to vote or to change their name and/or address on the voter registration list for the May 24 general primary and nonpartisan general election.
How can I register to vote?
Online:
The online voter registration system can be found at mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/.
In-person:
• Go to the Forsyth County Voter Registrations and Elections Office at 1201 Sawnee Drive. Applications must be submitted no later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, April 25.
• Forsyth County Public Library. Hours vary by location. Visit www.forsythpl.org to find locations.
By mail: Mail your completed and signed application to either of the following addresses:
• Secretary of State, State of Georgia, PO Box 105325, Atlanta, GA 30348-9562;
• Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections, 1201 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040.
Applications must be postmarked no later than April 25.
In Georgia, voters must be registered to vote 30 days prior to the election to be eligible to vote in the election. A voter registration application must be filled out and signed and a voter must provide a valid residence address.
A voter’s Election Day polling place is assigned specifically to where their residence lies within the designated precinct lines.
All applications received by the Voter Registrations and Elections Office that don’t meet the deadline will be processed after certification of the May 24 election results.
For more information about the May 24 general primary and nonpartisan general election, visit www.forsythco.com/vote or call the Forsyth County Voter Registrations and Elections office at 770-781-2118.
To verify registration information and view sample ballots visit mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/.