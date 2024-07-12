Forsyth County Democrats say they stand behind President Joe Biden as they prepare to open a new campaign office in Forsyth County this weekend.
The Biden campaign is setting up shop in Forsyth County; Trump supporters working to spread message throughout Georgia
Latest
-
‘Public education is the great equalizer.’ Democratic candidate for State House is focused on education
-
Nearly 750 voter challenges thrown out by elections board, but FCN has learned more are on the way
-
This Board of Education candidate served as a teacher for 30 years. Now, she wants to continue helping students
-
This Board of Education candidate hopes to be a voice for Democrats, moderates in Forsyth County