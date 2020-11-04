Bourdeaux claims victory for District 7

Democratic candidate for Georgia’s 7th Congressional District Carolyn Bourdeaux has claimed victory in the race for the seat, though her Republican opponent, Rich McCormick, said he is still awaiting all votes to be counted.



In a video posted on her campaign’s Facebook page, Bourdeaux said “At this point, we are confident that I have won the race for Georgia’s 7th Congressional District,” and thanked her family, campaign staff and voters for their support in the election.

“Three years ago, I stepped up to take on a four-term Republican who had never gotten below 60% of the vote,” Bourdeaux said. “We have worked so hard. We have visited so many different communities, we have made the calls, we have knocked on doors, we have raised the money, we have done the mailing, digital and TV and with an enormous effort in 2018, we closed a 20-percentage point gap and came within 433 votes of flipping this seat.”

In a post of his own, McCormick said he would not release a statement until all votes are counted.

“Our fight is not finished,” McCormick said. “Votes are still being counted in Gwinnett and Forsyth counties. Until all the results are in, I will not be making a statement on the outcome of this election. From the beginning of this race, I promised to be ‘All in, All the time’ and that pledge requires that we ensure every vote is counted.”

According to statewide election results as of 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, Bourdeaux had received 184,260 votes, or about 51.2% of the total ballots, and McCormick had earned 175,955 votes, or 48.9% of the total.

The 7th District makes up the majority of Forsyth, a Republican stronghold, and Gwinnett, which has gone toward Democrats in recent elections, counties.

In Forsyth, McCormick carried more votes, earning 56,278 votes, about 66.3% of the 84,927 votes cast, compared to Bourdeaux’s 28,649, about 33.7%.

In Gwinnett, Bourdeaux earned 155,611 votes, about 56.5% of the 275,228-vote total, to McCormick’s 199,677 votes, or 43.5%.