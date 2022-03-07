Candidate for governor Kandiss Taylor makes stops in north Georgia, touting Jesus, guns and babies

As the Georgia governor’s race heats up heading into qualifying week, Kandiss Taylor made a stop in downtown Gainesville Friday, March 4, touting herself as the non-establishment candidate among big-name Republicans.

Taylor, a South Georgia native, is relatively new to politics but has worked in education for 19 years as a third-grade teacher, school counselor and currently as a school administrator in Baxley.

“I’m the only one who’s running who’s not establishment,” Taylor said. “Money is all involved in politics. How much you’ve raised makes you viable or not, and I want us to put morality first.”