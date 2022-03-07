Candidate for governor Kandiss Taylor makes stops in north Georgia, touting Jesus, guns and babies

As the Georgia governor’s race heats up heading into qualifying week, Kandiss Taylor made a stop in downtown Gainesville Friday, March 4, touting herself as the non-establishment candidate among big-name Republicans.
Taylor, a South Georgia native, is relatively new to politics but has worked in education for 19 years as a third-grade teacher, school counselor and currently as a school administrator in Baxley.
“I’m the only one who’s running who’s not establishment,” Taylor said. “Money is all involved in politics. How much you’ve raised makes you viable or not, and I want us to put morality first.”
Her campaign slogan is “Jesus, Guns and Babies,” representing her commitment to protecting 1st and 2nd Amendment rights as well as her pro-life stance on abortion. Taylor also railed against teachings she believes are harmful to K-12 students including critical race theory as well as comprehensive sex education and social emotional learning, which she said teaches students to be more in touch with their feelings than capable of performing well in a classroom.
She said these disciplines “teach communism, oppression and conversion to our children,” she said. “(Parents) have no voice and they feel helpless.”
Taylor ran for the U.S. Senate in the 2020 special election, part of a 20-candidate field that included former Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Sen. Raphael Warnock, who is up for re-election again this fall. Taylor received less than 1% of the vote.
She faces Republican competition from Gov. Brian Kemp and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, who also made recent stops in Gainesville. Few people outside of Taylor’s campaign attended the event outside of Cork It on the downtown square, but one Gainesville supporter, Chris Fowler, said he prefers Taylor to Kemp and Perdue.
“I’ve seen what the bigger names have been doing for so long, and there’s no difference (among) them,” Fowler said. “I appreciate somebody else stepping in, trying to jump into the fire.”
After the Gainesville stop on Friday, Taylor also stopped by Forsyth and Dawson counties on Saturday.
The primary election will be held May 24.
This story originally ran in The Gainesville Times.