Candidates for local, state office speak to voters at Forsyth County Tea Party meeting

Dr. Rich McCormick

McCormick served as a marine in the U.S. military for more than 20 years before starting his work as an emergency room physician. Now, he is running for U.S. Congress District 6 where he said, if elected, he would stand up for the public and individuals’ rights.

He told the crowd at Monday’s meeting that he is concerned about the direction the country is heading, saying he has seen the federal government become more involved in creating mandates and rules for small businesses and residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are the people,” McCormick said. “We are supposed to tell the government what to do. We are supposed to have a government accountable to us, not vice versa.”

He said there needs to be a representative in the U.S. Congress who is not afraid to step up and speak against politicians working for special interest groups or not serving their constituents.

McCormick said he also wants to face issues in education where he said children are being “brainwashed” inside public schools; with big tech companies he said are not using capabilities to block explicit content on their various platforms; and said the federal government needs to allow for more local control.

Fellow Republicans Jake Evans, Paulette Smith, Mallory Staples, Byron Gatewood, Blake Harbin, Suzi Voyles, Meagan Hanson and Eugene Yu, and Democrats Wayne White, Bob Christian have also qualified for this race.

U.S. Congress District 6 represents all of Forsyth and Dawson counties along with portions of Cherokee, Cobb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties.