By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Forsyth County Democrats host second town hall
04152024DEMS TOWN HALL
Claudia Wood speaking at the Democratic Party town hall on Saturday, April 13. - photo by Daniel Dotson
The Forsyth County Democratic Party held a second town hall meeting to introduce Democratic voters to several candidates running for federal, state and local office in 2024.