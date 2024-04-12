The 2024 election cycle is fast approaching, and nearly every local incumbent faces a primary challenger.
Voter Guide: What you need to know for the 2024 Primary Election
Latest
-
‘I think we’ve moved to a more meaningful way of planning how this community grows.’ District 5 Commissioner seeks reelection
-
Congressional candidate Bob Christian cites regional growth concerns in latest bid for federal seat
-
‘Local candidates are the ones that are going to get people out to vote.’ Forsyth County Democrats host town hall
-
Local executive focuses on the ‘happiness index’ during his bid for District 5 County Commission seat.