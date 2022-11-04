Candidates ready to face off on Nov. 8 for the state House District 25 seat

Q: If elected, what legislation would you like to take on in 2023?

Jones: "The first question I ask about any legislation is, 'Is it necessary?' Every piece of legislation, no matter how well-intended, still grows government ever so slightly. That stated, our annual constituent survey year-after-year tells us that the economy, education, transportation and health care (the 'Top Four') are the top priorities for the district. Hence, if re-elected, my primary focus will be on the Top Four with an emphasis on maintaining Georgia’s economic growth while also addressing multi-modalities within education, 4th generation transportation solutions and addressing healthcare access."

Meyer: "While canvassing the neighborhoods of [District] 25…. an issue that kept coming up was can the state get involved to limit the number of rental homes? One-third of home sales in Georgia are being bought by Wall Street-funded corporations. We may need to find some compromise here because some people like to rent versus ownership. On the other hand, it has been my experience that renters are less likely to be concerned with home maintenance issues. Many are not caring about CCR issues. This draws home ownership into bigger issues. Most of those homes have mortgages on them. Renters have a direct impact on valuation issues. Valuation issues will affect residential financing and appraisals. I would like to address this at the State level. It is an issue that is affecting HD 25."

Q: Education legislation including how schools can teach divisive concepts (House Bill 1084) and the Parents’ Bill of Rights (House Bill 1178) were big topics this year. What are your thoughts on those pieces of legislation?

Jones: "Unfortunately, a lot of misinformation was spread about both bills via the media. Contrary to several articles, House Bill 1084 did not change academic standards. Further, 1084 prevents the use of curricula or programs that espouse “divisive concepts” like one race is inherently superior, the United States is fundamentally racist or an individual, by virtue of their race, is inherently racist or oppressive. Finally, and important to me since my daughter was a two-time 7A state champion, 1084 permitted a vote by the GHSAA to ensure high school sports were segmented by sex designated at birth. HB 1178 can be summed up in one sentence: Parents, not the government, should make key decisions about their children."

Meyer: "Georgia House Bill 1084 passed 92-63 in a party line vote. I always look for ways to cut deals and compromise. I had a lot of political philosophy courses in college, so I always look for the foundation in any issue. The vote here was a 60 percent to 40 percent vote. This bill will most likely drive more students to be homeschooled. The bill’s language is very vague and divisive. For the voters of HD 25, I call this bill out for another review. Let’s find a better compromise and not exclude 40 percent of Georgia voters. HD 25 deserves better representation than they got on this bill.

"House Bill 1178 passed by 31-22 on party lines. According to the United States Department of Education, about 130 million adults have the proficiency level of a sixth-grade education. Half of that number is the adult US population. Let’s do our best to keep parents out of our children’s classrooms. We have some of the best and brightest educated teachers. Once again, this bill needs to be brought back out and worked to find a compromise. The voters of HD 25 deserve much better representation than they got on this bill."

Q: Transportation is commonly one of the biggest issues for local voters. If elected, what steps will you take to improve transportation?

Jones: "The state delegation, during my time serving Georgia, has placed an emphasis on local transportation. Transportation, by its nature, is a cross-section of local, state and federal priorities. There will be approximately $1B of state money injected into local transportation over the next ten years. These projects include SR 369, 306, 9 and 371. In addition, the construction of the McGinnis Ferry interchange on GA 400 along with the widening of the road; the latter funded by the state, Forsyth County, and three cities. Finally, I co-authored the autonomous vehicle legislation and now focused on positioning Georgia to lead in AV and forging ahead with local air transportation to lift traffic off our congested roads."

Meyer: "I think HD 25 is in good hands here; the [Transportation Special Purpose Local Operation Sales Tax] will provide sufficient funds for our transportation issues. I voted YES for the TSPLOST."