Candidates speak at Tea Party meeting

State Rep. Sheri Gilligan

While not one of the evening’s main speakers, District 24 state Rep. Sheri Gilligan spoke briefly at the meeting and gave an update on issues at the state Capitol as this year’s legislative session winds down.

One bill that she said had been discussed that day was adding the word “courage” to the state Pledge of Allegiance, which already featured the state’s motto, “Wisdom, Justice and Moderation.”

“The reason is those are part of the original four pillars set up by Socrates,” Gilligan said. “We had only put three on the seal but do remember there is already a guard there [in the state seal], bayonet fixed on his weapon ready to defend the Georgia Constitution showing courage, so we put the words in there.”

Gilligan touched on other matters at the Capitol including changes to a mental health bill she had previously raised issues with and finalizing the state budget.

She will face fellow Republicans Ed Solly and Carter Barrett in the May 24 general primary, and the winner of that race will face Democrat Sydney Walker in November.