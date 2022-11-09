Carter Barrett takes state House District 24 seat victory

Republican candidate for Georgia House District 24 Carter Barrett will be representing a portion of west Forsyth County, defeating Democratic challenger Sydney Walker in the 2022 General/Special Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

In Forsyth County, Barrett received 67.22% of the votes (15,575 votes), beating Walker by approximately 8,000 votes.

Who is he: Barrett is a business and community leader in Forsyth County with a background in banking.

On the issues: According to Barrett's campaign site, he is focused on keeping Critical Race Theory (CRT) out of Forsyth County schools, fixing Post Road traffic and safety and limiting government from "[forcing] taxes, mandates and propaganda into every facet of our lives."