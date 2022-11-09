By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Carter Barrett takes state House District 24 seat victory
Republican candidate for Georgia House District 24 Carter Barrett will be representing a portion of west Forsyth County, defeating Democratic challenger Sydney Walker in the 2022 General/Special Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. 

In Forsyth County, Barrett received 67.22% of the votes (15,575 votes), beating Walker by approximately 8,000 votes. 

Who is he: Barrett is a business and community leader in Forsyth County with a background in banking. 

On the issues: According to Barrett's campaign site, he is focused on keeping Critical Race Theory (CRT) out of Forsyth County schools, fixing Post Road traffic and safety and limiting government from "[forcing] taxes, mandates and propaganda into every facet of our lives."