Clark tops Jackson for win in state House District 100 race

Republican incumbent David Clark won out against Democratic opponent Louisa Shell Jackson in the 2022 General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, which means he will continue to serve in the Georgia House District 100 seat.

Clark took in 64.82% of the district's 23,147 ballots cast in the race while winning 62.68% of the 5,905 votes cast in Forsyth County.

Who he is: Clark is a small business owner and lives in Sugar Hill alongside his wife, Courtney, and their daughter, Madison. He has served in the District 100 seat for seven years, starting his first term in 2015.

On the issues: Clark has promised to fight against corruption in politics, help support law enforcement and military in Georgia, protect citizens’ Second Amendment rights and support family values while in office. He also works to limit government power over individuals to promote freedom for citizens.

Clark will continue to serve in the Georgia House District 100 seat, representing portions of south Forsyth along with portions of Gwinnett and Hall counties.