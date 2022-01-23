Constitutional carry bill sees new life in Georgia Statehouse

A bill in the Georgia General Assembly would eliminate the need to get a firearms carry license, moving the state toward what is known as “constitutional carry” under the Second Amendment.

Rep. Emory Dunahoo, R-Gillsville, introduced his original constitutional carry bill, House Bill 2, before last year’s session but said he believes the legislature and Gov. Brian Kemp will move it forward in this year’s session.

“Hopefully, this bill will have teeth in it that we pass, not just a bill we call constitutional carry,” Dunahoo said.

The bill states that “evil resides in the heart of the individual, not in material objects” and that “the civil government should not ban or restrict their possession or use.”

The bill defines “lawful weapons carrier” as anyone not prohibited by law from owning a weapon or long gun as well as people licensed in other states.

“If you’re a law-abiding citizen, (that) means you’re the good guy and you want to have that opportunity by our Constitution to carry,” Dunahoo said.

There are still restrictions for lawful weapons carriers entering government buildings where there is screening by security personnel and “at least one member of such security personnel is certified as a peace officer,” according to the bill. However, a person who immediately leaves the building after being told about “his or her failure to clear security due to the carrying of a weapon” will not violate the law, according to the bill.

There are also some restrictions for school zones and places of worship among others, according to the bill.

The Democratic Party of Georgia described the renewed push for constitutional carry as a campaign ploy by Gov. Brian Kemp.

“It’s despicable that Brian Kemp is willing to endanger Georgians’ lives for the sake of his re-election campaign,” the Democratic Party said in a statement. “Kemp’s reckless proposal to make our state less safe is nothing more than a desperate ploy to appeal to the GOP’s increasingly far-right base – and we know David Perdue would sell Georgians out to the gun lobby just the same. As Brian Kemp and David Perdue remain locked in a race to the bottom and Georgia Republicans hijack the upcoming legislative session for political theater, Democrats remain focused on protecting Georgians’ lives and making our state a safe place for families to prosper.”

Currently, a person in Hall County must complete an application and consent forms for fingerprinting and background checks at its Probate Court. Applicants answer the questions online before signing the application at the court.

After the paperwork, an employee will scan the applicant’s fingerprints and obtain a background check, which will be reviewed by the judge.

Probate Court Judge Patty Walters Laine said 2020 was a record year for firearms carry licenses, speculating the reasons being “between the pandemic and all of the unrest that we saw.”

In 2019, there were just over 4,000 combined new and renewal license applications.

In 2020, that number jumped to 6,110 applications, with 4,112 of those being new applications.

It dipped back to more than 5,000 total applications in 2021.

“We see what happens on the news and we’ll see a reaction to it every time, the whole time I’ve been in office,” said Laine, who was elected Probate Court judge in 2012. “If there’s a school shooting, we’ll see an increase. If there’s people in Washington [D.C. talking] about changing gun laws, we’ll see a reaction to it.”

Beyond the ability to carry in Georgia, Laine said people get carry licenses to bring their weapons to other states as well as bypassing the point-of-sale background check.



