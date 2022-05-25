Cox, Tressler to face off in District 28 runoff

Who they are: Cox is a business owner and football coach from Forsyth County, and Tressler is a Forsyth County resident and works in residential real estate sales.

On the issues: Cox previously said he is in favor of “common sense” growth in the area and developing a growth plan over the next 10-15 years. He has also said he is against a “’one-size-fits-all’ approach to education” and wants parents to have more choices and involvement in their child’s education.

Tressler has previously said she is in favor of eliminating the state income tax and banning the teaching of divisive concepts from schools and colleges receiving public funds. She said she is also in favor of preservation of Lake Lanier and addressing traffic and congestion issues.

What’s next: Cox and Tressler will face off in the runoff on Tuesday, June 21. The winner of the race will dace Democrat Claudia Wood, an education director, in November.

Other candidates receiving votes were:

Tim Short- 2,186 votes, or 21%;

Blake McClellan- 1,395, 13.4%;

Donald "D.A." Lannom- 746, 7.2%

John Luchetti- 360, 3.5%.