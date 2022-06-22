Cox wins District 28 Republican runoff

Brent Cox, a business owner from Forsyth County, has won the Republican runoff for the state House District 28 seat in northeast Forsyth and western Hall counties.

Cox defeated opponent Julie Tressler in the June 24 General Primary Runoff for the seat with 57.3%, 2,135 votes, of the more than 3,700 votes cast. Cox and Tressler were the top vote-getters in a six-candidate race for the seat, earning 32.3% and 22.7%, respectively, of the May 24 General Primary votes.