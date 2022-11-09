By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Shawn Still leads Josh Uddin in District 48 state Senate race
District 48.jpg
Republican Shawn Still, left, and Democrat Josh Uddin, right, are running for the District 28 state Senate seat.

Republican Shawn Still holds a lead in the race to be the first state Senator to represent Forsyth County and surrounding areas in District 48.

As of 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, Still holds a lead in the Nov. 8 General Election over Democrat Josh Uddin. With about two-thirds of the district's precincts reporting, Still received 41,434, or about 56.7% of the more than 73,000 votes counted so far in the race, to Uddin’s 31,591, about 43.3%.

State Senate District 48 is new to the area after the latest round of redistricting and represents a portion of south Forsyth County and portions of Fulton and Gwinnett counties

In Forsyth County, where all precincts have been reported voters supported Still with 14,620 votes, about 64.5% of the 22,679 ballots cast, and Uddin with 8,059, about 35.5%.

This story will be updated