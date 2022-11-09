Shawn Still leads Josh Uddin in District 48 state Senate race

Republican Shawn Still holds a lead in the race to be the first state Senator to represent Forsyth County and surrounding areas in District 48.

As of 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, Still holds a lead in the Nov. 8 General Election over Democrat Josh Uddin. With about two-thirds of the district's precincts reporting, Still received 41,434, or about 56.7% of the more than 73,000 votes counted so far in the race, to Uddin’s 31,591, about 43.3%.

State Senate District 48 is new to the area after the latest round of redistricting and represents a portion of south Forsyth County and portions of Fulton and Gwinnett counties

In Forsyth County, where all precincts have been reported voters supported Still with 14,620 votes, about 64.5% of the 22,679 ballots cast, and Uddin with 8,059, about 35.5%.

