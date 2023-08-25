By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
District 48 State Senator Shawn Still surrenders in election case
State Sen. Shawn Still was booked at the Fulton County Jail on Friday, Aug. 25. Photo courtesy of Fulton County Jail
District 48 State Senator Shawn Still turned himself in to the Fulton County Jail following his indictment last week. He was booked on the morning of Friday, Aug. 25, and released the same morning on $10,000 bond.