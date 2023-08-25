District 48 State Senator Shawn Still turned himself in to the Fulton County Jail following his indictment last week. He was booked on the morning of Friday, Aug. 25, and released the same morning on $10,000 bond.
District 48 State Senator Shawn Still surrenders in election case
