State Sen. Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, will take part in a pair of study committees to look at changes for opening medical centers and in the trucking industry.
Dolezal named to these two Senate committees
Latest
-
Here's how Forsyth County residents can have a say in advance voting during the next election cycle
-
Kemp emphasizes crime-fighting efforts in State of the State speech
-
Here’s how Forsyth County voted in the U.S. Senate runoff
-
Election official pushes back on Lt. Gov. Duncan advance voting time claim