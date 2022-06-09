Early voting for runoff starts Monday

Voters will be able to vote at any location during advance voting but will need to vote at their election day polling place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., on Tuesday, June 21.

Runoffs are for elections where no candidate received 50% of the vote plus one vote.

In Forsyth, three Republican races are headed to a runoff:

U.S. House District 6 between Rich McCormick and Jake Evans. The winner will face Democrat Bob Christian.

State House District 24 between incumbent Rep. Sheri Gilligan and Carter Barrett. The winner will face Democrat Sydney Walker.

State House District 28 between Brent Cox and Julie Tressler. The winner will face Democrat Claudia Wood.

Local Democrats will also have several statewide races on the runoff ballot:

Lieutenant governor between Charlie Bailey and Kwanza Hall. The winner will face Republican Burt Jones.

Secretary of State between Dee Dawkins-Haigler and Bee Nguyen. The winner will face Republican incumbent Brad Raffensperger.

Commissioner of Insurance between Raphael Baker and Janice Laws Robinson. The winner will face Republican incumbent John King.

Commissioner of Labor between William "Will" Boddie, Jr. and Nicole Horn. The winner will face Republican Bruce Thompson.

Voters who cast Republican or Democratic ballots during the May 24 General Primary and Nonpartisan General Election can only vote for that party’s candidates in the runoff. Those who did not vote in the primary or voted non-partisan can choose runoff ballots for either party.

Sample ballots and other information can be found at the Forsyth County Department of Voter Registrations and Elections website, and voters can find their districts, polling places and other voting information at mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/.