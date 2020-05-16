Election guide 2020: Mills faces three challengers for BOC District 4

Amy Barfield, Republican Forsyth County Family Haven Executive Director Amy Barfield is one of four candidates to qualify for the District 4 Board of Commissioners seat. - photo by For the Forsyth County News

Age: 46

Occupation: Executive Director of Family Haven

Political or civic involvement: Member of Forsyth County Domestic Violence Task Force, Dawson County Rotary, Forsyth County Republican Women, Georgia Federation of Republican Women, National Federation of Republican Women, Forsyth County Republican Party.

Contact info: www.electamybarfield.com, 678-231-7831

Identify 2-3 causes in your platform

“Fiscal responsibility. I am very concerned that currently, as our growth has dropped below 1%, we have continued to expand government and special projects. Elected officials should be held accountable to taxpayers and ensure that tax dollars are not being spent carelessly. I will look at all areas to identify wasteful spending. It is simply not acceptable to raise taxes or float more debt for future generations.

“Transparency in government. Elected officials work for the people and need to be held accountable for their actions. Honesty and integrity are qualities we should see more of in government. I support term limits because they discourage career politicians that lose sight of the responsibility to their constituents and instead begin to serve themselves or the special interests of a select few.

“Life, liberty and property. I am a constitutional conservative that believes in the rights of all Americans and less government overreach.”

What are your thoughts on the new proposed wastewater facility in North Forsyth?

“My thoughts on the water treatment plant are that the construction of the plant will lead to higher density growth. Although I believe that growth is inevitable, I do have concerns about how this will impact infrastructure like roads, schools and emergency services in our community.

“If this plant becomes a reality there needs to be a clear plan for responsible growth and a determination of who this plant will serve. It has been discussed that Tyson will be a customer of the plant. Will there be a capacity limit for their usage, so citizens are not burdened supplementing a business expense?

“It appears this project is clouded in confusion with a lack of transparency and communication leaving the citizens of District 4 feeling unheard. The citizens deserve honest representation even when they aren’t looking.”