Election recount confirms Biden wins Georgia

By Beau Evans, Capitol Beat News Service

A nearly weeklong hand recount of the more-than 5 million ballots cast in Georgia’s presidential election has confirmed a Democratic candidate won the state for the first time since 1992.



President-elect Joe Biden edged out President Donald Trump by 12,284 votes in a general election that drew historic turnout fueled by a huge number of mail-in votes.



The recount, which came in the form of an expanded audit of the results, faced challenges from many Trump allies and GOP leaders in the state who took aim at Georgia’s top elections official, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.



In a statement Thursday night, Raffensperger hailed the recount as a win for Georgia’s new election system that should instill confidence in the state’s voting integrity.



“Georgia’s historic first statewide audit reaffirmed that the state’s new secure paper ballot voting system accurately counted and reported results,” Raffensperger said. “This is a credit to the hard work of our county and local elections officials who moved quickly to undertake and complete such a momentous task in a short period of time.”



The results are set for official certification on Friday, marking a key step before Georgia’s 16 electoral votes are likely cast for Biden on Jan. 6.



Due to the tight margin, the president can still request a recount that would involve cycling ballots back through tallying machines. His campaign has until early next week to make that request.





