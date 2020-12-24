Elections board moves ahead with challenge to more than 5,000 registrations

More than 5,000 voters who a state lawmaker has said likely no longer live in the county will have their registrations challenged but will still be able to cast ballots in the Jan. 5 runoff if they do still live in the county.

At a special called meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 22, the Forsyth County Board Voter Registartions and Elections voted 3-2, with Chief Registrar and Chairwoman Barbara Luth and Republican members Joel Natt and Carla Radzikinas in favor and Democratic members Matthew Blender and Randy Ingram opposed, to move forward with a challenge from District 26 state Rep. Marc Morris to 5,128 voter registrations that he said were for individuals who had likely moved out of the county according to information from a national voter database.

“All we’re requesting is for you to take a look at this from the standpoint of reasonable grounds,” Morris said. “I am not asking for you to remove one person from our database today; all we’re simply asking is that if someone appears here and they ... have changed their address and we believe might be living somewhere else, we’re just simply asking that you prove that, much like going to a bank and cashing a check.”

Morris said he and others who compiled the information tried to weed out those who might be attending school out of state, are members of the military and other circumstances from those who moved.

Before the board took action, Forsyth County Attorney Ken Jarrard gave a presentation, where he said the Official Code of Georgia allows voters to challenge others registrations.

“At least in the challenger’s documentation they have provided, they want to emphasize that they are bringing this challenge under [OCGA] 21-2-230, contesting the right of other electors to vote as opposed to their eligibility to on the rolls, which is actually a product of a different statute, which is [OCGA] 21-2-229,” Jarrard said.