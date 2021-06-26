Feds sue Georgia over new election law

The Justice Department sued the state of Georgia on Friday over passage of an election reform law it claims violates the 1965 Voting Rights Act by intentionally discriminating against Black voters.

The Republican-controlled General Assembly passed the controversial legislation in March, voting along party lines, and Gov. Brian Kemp signed it into law that same day.

“Recent changes in Georgia’s election laws were enacted with the purpose of denying or abridging the right of Black Georgians to vote on account of their race or color,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said during a news conference.

Garland and Kristen Clarke, the assistant attorney general overseeing the department’s Civil Rights Division, said the law was passed in the aftermath of a record voter turnout in last year’s elections in Georgia, particularly among absentee voters.

“The provisions we are challenging reduce access to absentee voting at each step of the process, pushing more Black voters to in-person voting, where they will be more likely than white voters to encounter long lines,” Clarke said.

Senate Bill 202 replaces the signature-match verification process for absentee ballots with an ID requirement. It also restricts the location of ballot drop boxes and prohibits non-poll workers from handing out food and drinks within 150 feet of voters standing in line.

The law’s critics have accused Republicans of passing the law in an effort to blunt the high voter turnout last November that saw President Joe Biden become the first Democrat to carry Georgia since Bill Clinton in 1992 and that propelled Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock to U.S. Senate runoff wins in January.

“We are happy to have the Biden administration join the fight to defend the very fabric of our democracy against Georgia’s reckless, unconstitutional Republican-led voter suppression laws, said Nse Ufot, CEO of The New Georgia Project Action Fund.

“These attacks are a direct backlash and whitelash against the progressive, multiracial, multigenerational, and multilingual coalition we built in Georgia that flipped the