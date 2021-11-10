Former Georgia U.S. senator, secretary of state dead at 79

Former Georgia U.S. Sen. and Secretary of State Max Cleland died Tuesday at the age of 79.

The Washington Post reported Cleland, who also served as head of the U.S. Veterans Administration, died at his home in Atlanta from congestive heart failure.

President Joe Biden called Cleland “an American hero whose fearless service to our nation, and to the people of his beloved home state of Georgia, never wavered.”

On April 8, 1968, during the Vietnam War, Cleland lost his right forearm arm and both legs after a grenade exploded near his unit during the Battle of Khe Sanh. The grenade had fallen off a flak jacket of one of Cleland’s fellow soldiers during a helicopter landing.

“As a 25-year-old serving in the 1st Cavalry Division of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, Max lost both of his legs and his right arm in a grenade explosion at Khe Sanh,” Biden said. “After grueling months in the hospital, enduring multiple surgeries and a long road back to recovery, Max turned his pain into purpose.”



