Forsyth County voters can view current wait times for advance voting locations

Forsyth County residents can now view a digital map displaying current estimated wait times for the May 24 General Primary and Nonpartisan General Election advance voting locations. The map, updated by the Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections Department and Geographic Information Services, can be found by clicking here. Please find the attached graphic for use in your coverage as needed.

Advance Voting for the May 24 General Primary and Nonpartisan General Election began on May 2 and will be offered to registered Forsyth County voters on weekdays, two Saturdays and one Sunday over a three-week period at the following locations: