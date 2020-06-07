Forsyth County voters should prepare for ‘busy’ June 9 primary

New polling locations. New voting machines. New social distancing and disinfecting guidelines.

Forsyth County voters have a lot to be aware of for the upcoming June 9 primary election.

Mandi Smith, director of the Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections department, said voters should make sure to double-check their polling location. Forsyth County added five new polling places affecting approximately 50,000 residents. Voters can verify their polling location at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.

Those who go in person to vote on Election Day should expect longer lines as poll workers keep people six feet apart and sanitize “touch points” in between each voter.

To avoid the long lines, Smith encourages voters who requested and received an absentee ballot to “just go ahead vote that ballot,” she said.

Absentee ballots can be turned in using a drop-box at the Forsyth County elections office at 1201 Sawnee Drive from now until 7 p.m., on June 9. The drop-box is “well-lit (and) under video surveillance,” Smith said.