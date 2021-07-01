Forsyth GOP to host cookout with candidates on Friday

This week, the Forsyth County Republican Party will give the public a chance to grab some food and meet conservative candidates for state and federal offices.

In a news release, officials announced the 2021 Forsyth County GOP July Cookout on Friday, July 2, 5-8 p.m. at McDonald and Son Funeral Home’s community room, 150 Sawnee Drive. The event will be a chance to meet with candidates or members of campaigns for several offices and will include a straw poll to see which Republican candidates voters favor in contested races.

“Come join the Forsyth County GOP for their annual event that draws between 150 and 200 people below as they hear from all of the Statewide GOP Candidates looking for your vote in 2022,” officials said in the release.

Candidates or other officials with following campaigns will be present:

• Gov. Brian Kemp; who is running for re-election for the seat he has held since 2018;

• Vernon Jones, a former congressman who is seeking the Republican nomination in the 2022 gubernatorial election

• Kandiss Taylor, 2022 candidate for governor;

• David Belle Isle, former mayor of Alpharetta from 2012 to 2018 who is seeking the Secretary of State seat held by Brad Raffensperger;

• District 10 U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, who is also seeking the Secretary of State seat;

•Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, who is running for the U.S. Senate seat held by Sen. Raphael Warnock;

• and Kelvin King, who is also seeking the U.S. Senate seat.

Admission is $5 for advance tickets, $10 at the door and free for kids 10 and under.

To purchase tickets or find more information, go to Forsyth.gop.



